Amherst Police make five arrests after multiple car accidents Saturday night

Crime

by: News 4 Staff

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst Police say they arrested five people after multiple car crashes Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious truck at a shopping center on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 9:30.

Police say a short time later, that truck hit two cars on north bailey avenue.

The crew brought a 63-year-old Tonawanda resident in the first car to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

A 38 and 19-year-old, in the second car hit, were also taken to the hospital.

Police now say the truck, was stolen.

The identities of the five people arrested have not been released.

