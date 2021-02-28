Amherst Police make five arrests after multiple car accidents Saturday night

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst Police say they arrested five people after multiple car crashes Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious truck at a shopping center on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 9:30.

Police say a short time later, that truck hit two cars on north bailey avenue.

The crew brought a 63-year-old Tonawanda resident in the first car to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

A 38 and 19-year-old, in the second car hit, were also taken to the hospital.

Police now say the truck, was stolen.

The identities of the five people arrested have not been released.