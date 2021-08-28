Amherst Police: Man accused of armed robbery on the loose, considered armed and dangerous

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of an armed robbery at a Wehrle Drive horse-wagering outlet is on the loose and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Amherst Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at Off Track Betting (OTB) by an unknown male suspect at 5:10 p.m.

The man left 1042 Wehrle Drive on foot with an unknown amount of cash. Police consider the man armed and dangerous. They ask if anyone in the area of Wehrle Drive and Cayuga Road has video surveillance footage to contact Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.

No injuries have been reported, the Amherst Police K-9 unit and ERT responded to the scene and did a full sweep of the area.