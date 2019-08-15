Amherst sex offender charged with exposing himself to woman

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was already on probation for a sex crime has been charged with public lewdness.

On Wednesday, New York State police say Amherst resident Jonathan Armstrong, 36, drove up to a woman who was running near the Eastern Hills Mall and asked for directions.

During the conversation, police say Armstrong exposed himself, and the victim noticed it.

He was arrested, arraigned in Clarence Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Armstrong, who is a level one sex offender, was also recently arrested by Amherst police on a separate charge of public lewdness.

He is currently on federal probation for possession of child pornography.

Anyone with any information concerning Armstrong’s most recent arrest can call State police at (585) 344-6200.