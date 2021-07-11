Amity traffic stop leads to drug and gun bust, Allegany County man charged

AMITY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coty Denning, 26, of the Town of Friendship has been arrested and charged after a Saturday traffic stop led to a drug and gun bust in Allegany County.

Related Content Batavia man arrested, facing child sexual abuse charges

Denning was pulled over by New York State Police on Country Road 20 in the Town of Amity. During the stop, troopers discovered the 26-year-old allegedly had two illegally possessed handguns, methamphetamine and oxycodone in the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm, four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container.

Denning has been arraigned in Friendship Town Court and is in the Allegany County Jail, he can get out if he comes up with a $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond payment.