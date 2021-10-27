Anesthesiologist accused of altering patient records to obtain fentanyl pleads guilty to non-criminal violation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville anesthesiologist accused of modifying closed patient records to get prescription fentanyl has pleaded guilty to a non-criminal violation.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said John LoFaso, 35, was allowed to plead guilty to a reduced charge after finishing a Buffalo Opioid Intervention Court program. He pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct (violation).

LoFaso is accused of fraudulently modifying a patient’s closed medical chart so he could obtain prescription fentanyl for his personal use. An internal investigation by the hospital’s pharmacy manager revealed five other times LoFaso changed patient records to illegally get prescription fentanyl, the DA’s office said.

DA Flynn thanked Buffalo General Medical Center and the New York State Department of Health for their help with the investigation.

“Whenever possible, I want to give an individual who has made a bad decision by committing a crime the opportunity for a second chance. Opiates, particularly fentanyl, are highly addictive and deadly drugs,” said Erie County District Attorney Flynn. “The Buffalo Opioid Intervention Courts gives a person a second chance at life by holding them accountable while getting them the help they need to overcome their addiction.”

The 35-year-old was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. He’s required to undergo medical treatment.