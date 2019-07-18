Arrest in Niagara Falls where break-ins left Deveaux neighbors unsettled

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who police believe would enter homes in Niagara Falls’ Deveaux neighborhood, only to linger inside then run away when noticed, has been arrested.

Eriq Santiago, 22, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, petit larceny and criminal trespass, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

Police said the reports began coming in in December, and that there were some 15 incidents this year, but they began ramping up after July 4th, especially around McKoon Avenue.

A fingerprint from a recent burglary was key in making the arrest, say police.

Police said that in most of the break-ins, nothing was stolen, and almost all of the homes belonged to women.