BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit and killed a man while driving intoxicated on Friday night, according to police.

36-year-old Curtis Hall of Buffalo is accused of hitting a 69-year-old man on the 1000 block of William Street near Metcalfe Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The man died at the scene.

Police say Hall remained at the scene, where he had alcohol on his breath and failed field sobriety tests.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.