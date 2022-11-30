BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a search warrant that resulted in two handguns being recovered, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday.

Eleance Carver, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

The search warrant was conducted Tuesday on the first block of Inter Park Avenue. The two handguns recovered were Polymer 80 ghost guns and both were loaded.