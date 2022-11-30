BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a search warrant that resulted in two handguns being recovered, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday.
Eleance Carver, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.
The search warrant was conducted Tuesday on the first block of Inter Park Avenue. The two handguns recovered were Polymer 80 ghost guns and both were loaded.
- Yale facing lawsuit over alleged discrimination against students with mental illness
- House Democrats elect Ted Lieu as party vice chair
- Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID
- Arrest made after search warrant found loaded handguns
- GOP senators call to eliminate military COVID-19 mandate from defense bill
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.