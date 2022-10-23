BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made Sunday following an overnight incident where two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

Police say the alleged incident occurred on the 400 block of East Amherst Street.

The suspect, 35-year-old Schvonne Mushat of Buffalo, was charged with vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

The two male victims, a 37-year-old and a 58-year-old, both of Buffalo, were transported to ECMC. The 37-year-old is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries while the 58-year-old is listed in serious condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.