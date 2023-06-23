BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made following an alleged bomb threat at the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo on Wednesday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

42-year-old Bradley O’Hara of Cheektowaga is accused of making the threat. He is charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.

Police say they responded to the bomb threat at the Rath Building, on Franklin Street in Buffalo, around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. The area was searched and it came up with negative results and subsequently deemed safe.

According to police, O’Hara was already in custody of Cheektowaga Police for an unrelated incident.

He is remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.