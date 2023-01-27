AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Amherst, according to police.

As a result of the shooting, 27-year-old Daniel Wyatt of Buffalo was arrested, police said Friday. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of stolen property and endangering the welfare of a child.

The shooting occurred at 42 Flint Road around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide further details is asked to call Amherst police at 716-689-1311.