BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday.
Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman was injured. The victim was taken to ECMC for treatment and was released. According to police, Bostic was identified and taken into custody on Wednesday.
Bostic has been charged with one count of assault in the first degree.
