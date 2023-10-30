BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo resident was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting in Buffalo’s LaSalle neighborhood three weeks ago, Buffalo Police announced.

Darreionna Johnson was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies.

Police identified Johnson as a suspect after a 25-year-old Buffalo man checked himself into ECMC with several gunshot wounds at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. Police apprehended Johnson on Friday.

Police say the alleged shooting took place on the 100 block of Dunlop Avenue.

The victim was treated and released from ECMC, police said.