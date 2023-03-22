BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in connection to Saturday’s fatal crash that left a 44-year-old man dead, according to Buffalo police.

Paul McCaslin, 38, of Buffalo was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the scene of McKinley Parkway near Southside Parkway where, they say, a vehicle had left the road and struck several trees.

The passenger, Christopher Kleinbach of Buffalo, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

McCaslin, the driver of the vehicle, remains in police custody at ECMC while being treated for multiple injuries.