LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Lancaster man has been charged in connection to the vandalism of Russell Salvatore’s Patriots and Heroes Park, according to the Lancaster Police Department.
Michael L. Stasiuk was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, petit larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.
The park, located in front of Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More Restaurant on Transit Road, was vandalized in early March, with some monuments being “destroyed.”
Stasiuk was arraigned and released under supervision. He is scheduled to return to court on May 11 for further proceedings.
Latest Posts
- White House addressing antisemitism at the start of Passover; opportunity for all faiths to combat hate
- Progressives invigorated after wins in Chicago, Wisconsin
- Daytime Buffalo: April 5, 2023
- Country star Brad Paisley to headline Firestone Legends Day Concert ahead of Indy 500
- While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.