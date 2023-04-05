LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Lancaster man has been charged in connection to the vandalism of Russell Salvatore’s Patriots and Heroes Park, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Michael L. Stasiuk was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, petit larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

The park, located in front of Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More Restaurant on Transit Road, was vandalized in early March, with some monuments being “destroyed.”

Stasiuk was arraigned and released under supervision. He is scheduled to return to court on May 11 for further proceedings.

(Kaitlyn Barone / News4)

