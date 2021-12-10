Arrest made in connection with Medina, Lockport school threats

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medina Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male Friday in connection with the Dec. 3 threats made to Medina and Lockport schools.
The 15-year-old has been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree. His name is being withheld due to his being a minor.
According to Medina police, the post was heavily circulated by students and adults in the district. Added security measures were put in place as law enforcement investigated the post. The department and the school worked alongside Lockport agencies, as well as the FBI, in the investigation. The investigation determined there was no credible threat, but led to the identification and arrest of the minor.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021.
