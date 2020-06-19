Arrest made in fatal overnight stabbing on Doat Street

(WIVB) – Buffalo Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing that happened early Friday morning on Doat Street.

Talyn D. Williams, 26, of Doat Street, was charged with second degree murder and assault.

According to police reports, police responded to calls of a domestic incident and a person stabbed in the 300 block of Doat Street early Friday morning.

An ambulance took the 28-year-old female stabbing victim to ECMC where she was declared dead.

Police allege Williams was assaulting his girlfriend when the 28-year-old woman tried to intervene. She was fatally stabbed in the neck.

Williams fled the scene but was located in Cheektowaga and turned over to Buffalo Police around 6 a.m.