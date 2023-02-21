BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced a man is facing a murder charge following a fatal shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

25-year-old Abdul Hussein of Buffalo is charged with the alleged killing of a 62-year-old man inside of a store on the 1000 block of Broadway near Lombard Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the victim was known to the alleged shooter and died at the scene.

Police say Hussein was arrested a short time later and charged with second-degree murder.