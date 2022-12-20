BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing, according to Buffalo police.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Riley Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and found 56-year-old Katherine Crofton of Buffalo with multiple stab wounds. She later died at ECMC.
On Tuesday, police say they arrested 45-year-old Otis Johnson of Buffalo in connection. He is charged with one count of manslaughter.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.