AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up the Erie County Court building and the Williamsville Court building this past Friday, Amherst police announced.

Police say Jonathan Rzoska was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, third-degree tampering with a witness, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.

According to Amherst police, they received information stating Central Police Services had received a call threatening to blow up the two local court buildings. The number the call originated from was able to be traced to Rzoska, who resides on Columbia Drive in Williamsville, and officers were immediately dispatched to the Williamsville Court building at 5565 Main St.

While investigating the bomb threat at the Williamsville Court building, a citizen approached an officer saying they had received a threatening text from the same number. Eventually, an officer observed Rzoska pulling into the court building’s parking lot and initiated a car stop before taking the suspect into custody.