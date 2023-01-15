BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5.

Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit.

Police say they responded to a call just before 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 5 where, they say, two men had been struck by gunfire inside a residence on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. Authorities say 36-year-old Jermaine Underwood died at the scene, while the other victim was taken to ECMC for treatment.

The surviving victim has since been released from ECMC.