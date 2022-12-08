SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced.
Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on Reed Street in Sinclairville on July 5.
The individual, who cannot be named due to New York State law, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and remanded without bail.
