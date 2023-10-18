AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old asylum seeker was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges stemming from an alleged fight in an Amherst hotel, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Daniel A. Narvaez-Velasqu of Venezuela was arraigned on one count of attempted assault in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and one count of menacing in the second degree.

Amherst police responded to the scene of a reported fight at a hotel on Flint Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. Narvaez-Velasqu allegedly lunged at a victim while “armed with a nail” during an argument, putting the victim in reasonable fear, according to officials.

Narvaez-Velasqu, an asylum seeker residing at the hotel, is the first migrant to be arrested for a crime in the Town of Amherst and the 13th to be arrested in Erie County, according to the DA’s Office.

Narvaez-Velasqu is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15 for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance and a non-offense order of protection was issued. Prosecutors requested bail be set at $10,000 and issued a no-contact order of protection on behalf of the victim.

If convicted of the highest charge, Narvaez-Velasqu faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.