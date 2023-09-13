BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was arraigned on sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment charges on Wednesday, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

22-year-old Kindu Jeancy is facing the charges for allegedly forcing a victim into sexual contact at a hotel in Cheektowaga on Aug. 11. He is accused of pushing her onto a couch, holding her arms down and forcing himself on top of her.

If convicted of the highest charge, he faces up to seven years in prison. He is being held without bail and a temporary order or protection on behalf of the victim remains in effect.

Jeancy is one of four asylum seekers facing various charges in Erie County and one of two facing charges related to sex crimes. A man from Venezuela is accused of raping a woman in a Cheektowaga hotel room on Aug. 8. He was indicted on Sep. 5.

Jeancy returns to court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 16.