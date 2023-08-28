BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two asylum seekers have been charged following a pair of alleged incidents in Cheektowaga and Amherst over the weekend, according to police.

Police responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 42 Flint Road around 6:25 p.m. Sunday for a reported fight. It it alleged that 35-year-old Daniel Narvaez-Velasqu attempted to use a roofing nail as a weapon during an altercation.

It is unclear where Narvaez-Velasqu is from, but police say the victim is a local resident.

Narvaez-Velasqu is charged with second-degree attempted assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He was released on a release ticket.

Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Cheektowaga police arrested 27-year-old Gustavo Diaz Carvajal was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, assault and harassment after he allegedly threw rocks at the Luna Lounge and fought with security after being denied entry.

Around $12,000 in damage was done to the building in the process.

With the arrests, there are now four known arrests of asylum seekers in recent weeks. On August 8, a man from Venezuela was charged with raping a woman in a Cheektowaga hotel room. Later that week, a man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a Cheektowaga hotel.

After those two arrests, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced an agreement with New York City Mayor Eric Adams that no more asylum seekers would come to the area.