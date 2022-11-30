ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at Attica Correctional Facility pleaded guilty Wednesday after assaulting a correctional officer, the Wyoming County District Attorney’s office announced.

Barrington Harvey, 38, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault and forcible touching. He faces up to seven years in jail for the assault charge and up to 364 days for the forcible touching charges.

In his plea, Harvey admitted to intentionally causing the physical injury of a correctional officer. In addition, he admitted to “intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly [touching] the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person or for the purposes of gratifying his sexual desire” in relation to the forcible touching charge.

Harvey is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 8, 2023.