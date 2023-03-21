NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls attorney accused of sexually assaulting three women is facing new charges related to alleged election violations.

New York State police say they investigated 30-year-old Nicholas D’Angelo for campaign fraud.

“The investigation determined that D’Angelo forged records and used a victim’s identity to make a false campaign contribution,” New York State police said.

In 2020, it was announced that D’Angelo had been accused of rape, criminal sexual act, unlawful imprisonment and patronizing a person for prostitution. According to prosecutors, the alleged incidents took place between 2016 and 2019.

In this newly announced case, D’Angelo faces felony charges of attempted tampering with public records, forgery and identity theft. He was also accused of violating two election laws, leading to misdemeanor charges.

Regarding the sex crime charges against him, D’Angelo could spend up to 35 years in prison if he’s convicted.