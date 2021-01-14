Authorities find drugs, packaging materials, ammunition and more in Jamestown residence

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Jamestown Police Department tells us members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Taskforce with assistance from other agencies executed a search warrant at 211 Hazzard Street as a continuation of “Operation Crazy Ivan.”

The Ellicott Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force all assisted in executing the search warrant.

Police tell us after the SWAT team secured entry into the Hazzard Street home, investigators found eight ounces of powder cocaine, anabolic steroids, a marijuana growing operation, scales, packaging materials, ammunition, a money counter and $4,587 in cash.

“The search warrant is a continuation into the investigation that was nicknamed, “Operation Crazy Ivan”, where several searches of houses were conducted last week in Falconer and Jamestown.” City of Jamestown Public Safety

Officials say no one has been charged yet, but they expect to bring charges against those trafficking illegal drugs in the Jamestown area.

Police ask if you have any information about drug trafficking or other illegal activities to call them, messages can be left anonymously at (716) 483-8477 (TIPS).