Bail revoked for man accused of three Buffalo bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Donald Thie is currently the defendant in three separate robbery cases in the City of Buffalo.

Prosecutors say the 59-year-old with no permanent address committed crimes on December 20 and 27, and then again on January 13.

The first two happened at a bank on Seneca Street, they say. In the first incident, Thie was accused of taking $1,300 after threatening the use of a weapon and gesturing that he was in possession of one.

During the second robbery, prosecutors say he passed a note that threatened the use of a weapon and took roughly $1,000 in cash.

Days later, Thie was arraigned on both cases, being charged with first-degree robbery and held on $15,000 for both cases.

But after further examination, the charges against Thie were changed to third-degree robbery, which is a non-qualifying offense for bail. Thie was released on his own recognizance.

The felony hearing on the first case took place on January 13. 11 days after this, prosecutors say Thie committed another robbery.

According to officials, he forcibly took roughly $1,700 in cash from a bank on Dorrance Avenue. In this instance, they say Thie verbally told the bank teller to give him the money.

One week later, Thie was arraigned on another count of third-degree robbery. Since he was already pending prosecution, bail was set at $75,000. And after another felony hearing on February 4, Thie remained held in custody.

In the most recent update in these cases against Thie, an assistant district attorney filed a bail revocation motion, calling for Thie’s release on his recognizance in the first case against him to be revoked. This took place on Thursday.

The motion to keep him held without bail on the first case was granted, and bail for second case was set at one dollar.

A felony hearing on the third case will not take place. If Thie is convicted of all the crimes he’s charged with, he could spend up to 21 years in prison.