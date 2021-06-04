Bail set at $1 million for man charged in fatal shooting at Niagara Metals

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A judge set bail at $1 million for the man charged in a workplace shooting Thursday in Niagara Falls.

35-year old Matthew Figura Jr. was arrested in Sardinia hours after Thursday’s shooting at Niagara Metals. Police and prosecutors say Figura shot a co-worker, who was from Niagara County.

The name of the victim who died has not been released.

Friday morning, Figura was arraigned on charges of murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.
His next court hearing is set for Tuesday morning.

