CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Amherst man pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Monday after stealing thousands from the youth baseball league where he coached.

Peter Pavlovich, 40, admitted to stealing about $15,000 while coaching at the Town of Clarence Baseball Association between June 2017 and June 2020. According to the Erie County DA’s office, Pavlovich made numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawals and deposited some player registration fees into his personal bank account.

The theft was reportedly discovered after parents complained to the league about team finances and suspicious team accountings. Pavlovich admitted to the theft when questioned by the County Sheriff’s and DA’s offices.

As part of the guilty plea, Pavlovich paid full restitution to the Town of Clarence Baseball Association. He faces a maximum of a year in jail when sentenced on Sept. 16. He remains released on his own recognizance.