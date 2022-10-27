BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
On Oct. 23, authorities say John Sumlin III, entered a female victim’s home at approximately 5:37 a.m. He struck the victim and held a knife to her neck, threatening to kill her and her children, then broke the television in the home, according to authorities.
Sumlin was charged with burglary in the first degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, assault in the third degree, and menacing in the second degree.
He was arraigned on Oct. 23 and held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.