Batavia man arrested for alleged arson and larceny

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Matthew Zakrzewski, 42, of Batavia, was taken into custody for larceny of a bicycle Sunday.

Upon taking Zakrzewski into custody for criminal trespass and petit larceny in the third degree, police noted he matched the description for the suspect in an arson investigation at Washington Towers that was in its infancy stages. Zakrzewski was charged with arson in the second degree, attempted arson in the second degree, buglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Batavia police also received a report of broken windows on a vehicle, where there was an apparent fire inside. Officers got video footage from the surrounding neighbors and identified Zakrzewski breaking the window, entering the vehicle and starting a fire prior to being taken into custody.

Zakrzewski, who is currently on NYS Parole, was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Monday and remanded to the Genesee County jail.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing and anyone that may have information in reference to either case should contact Detective Sergeant Lutey, at (585) 345-6350, or call the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.