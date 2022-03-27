BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a grand larceny charge after allegedly taking money from his employer.

Curtis Williams, 55, was arrested for grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. According to the Batavia Police Department, he stole over $1,000 from his employer over an extended period of time. An exact amount and timeframe was not provided.

Williams was processed and issued a Batavia City Court appearance ticket for April 12 at 1 p.m.