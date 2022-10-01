BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said.

At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched a description, but he fled on foot. During a pursuit, police say that 22-year-old Tarrence Williams of Batavia threw the gun in a bush near M&T Bank on Court Street.

Williams was arrested and charged with on second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was also awaiting sentencing on an attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell charge.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and no injuries were reported, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call 585-345-6312 or email JIvison@batavianewyork.com.