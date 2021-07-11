Batavia man arrested, facing child sexual abuse charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man has been arrested and is facing child sexual abuse charges.

40-year-old Melvin Huntley was arrested as a continuing investigation revealed he allegedly sexually assaulted a “child/children over an extended period of time,” according to the Genesee County’s Sheriff’s office. The abuse accusations date back to September 2014.

He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree course of conduct against a child, first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. After his arraignment on Thursday, the 40-year-old was sent to the Genesee County Jail with no bail.

The sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.

An investigation into the alleged abuse is ongoing.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now