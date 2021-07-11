Batavia man arrested, facing child sexual abuse charges

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man has been arrested and is facing child sexual abuse charges.

40-year-old Melvin Huntley was arrested as a continuing investigation revealed he allegedly sexually assaulted a “child/children over an extended period of time,” according to the Genesee County’s Sheriff’s office. The abuse accusations date back to September 2014.

He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree course of conduct against a child, first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. After his arraignment on Thursday, the 40-year-old was sent to the Genesee County Jail with no bail.

The sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.

An investigation into the alleged abuse is ongoing.