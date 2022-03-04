BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Batavia men were arrested Friday for four daytime burglaries that took place on Feb. 17 in the town of Covington, N.Y.

Antwan Odom, 21, and Christopher McClinic, 20, have each been charged with four counts of burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony. Both men were arraigned on charges. Odom was sent to Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail and McClinic was released to the county’s pre-trial release program, pending future court appearances.

According to the County Sheriff’s office, several search warrants executed in Batavia after the burglaries resulted in the recovery of stolen firearms and other stolen property, as well as additional evidence. The office credited witnesses who reported a suspicious vehicle on the day of the burglaries, as well as an anonymous tip to the Batavia Police Department, as being vital to the investigation.

Investigations in the case are continuing, and Sheriff Gregory Rudolph asked that anyone with further information regarding the burglaries call (585) 786-8989 or the Sheriff’s office confidential tip line, (585) 786-8965.