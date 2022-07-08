LOCKPORT N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police Department announced Friday that Devon Wright was taken into custody in Lockport on multiple warrants.

Wright had four active warrants against him: a bench warrant for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree criminal sexual act. Another bench warrant was for obstruction of governmental administration and two aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He also had two active arrest warrants: one for harassment, physical contact and third-degree criminal tampering. A second arrest warrant was for resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration for failing to appear.

He was arraigned at Genesee County Court and remanded to Genesee County Jail with no bail, where he is scheduled to re-appear in court on Monday.