BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police is investigating a robbery that occurred at a McDonald’s on Thursday morning.

Police say that just after 5:35 a.m. Thursday, a white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask walked up to the drive-through window at the McDonald’s at 573 East Main Street and demanded money. Police say he stole cash from the register and fled on foot and was last seen in the area of 555 East Main Street.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk at 585-345-6357 or the Batavia Police Department’s confidential tip line at 585-346-6370.