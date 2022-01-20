Batavia police partner with Crime Stoppers in search for wanted man

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a man wanted by Batavia police.

According to Crime Stoppers, Devon Wright has four active warrants. Police say Wright violated the terms of his release on a recent plea pertaining to the following charges:

  • attempted criminal possession of a weapon
  • assault
  • attempted assault
  • criminal sexual act

Additionally, police say Wright is wanted on charges of criminal tampering and harassment in relation to an incident at a Central Avenue residence this past November.

Wright is listed at 6-foot-1 and 300 lbs. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

