Batavia Police report fake $100 bills are circulating community

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Batavia Police say fake $100 bills are being passed around right now.

They’re asking people to use extra caution when dealing with these big, phony bills.

Below is a picture of one of the fake hundred dollar bills that have been circulating around the community.

Police have provided these points to make sure your money is legitimate:

– Color Shifting Ink: The bill denomination on the bottom right-hand corner has the right color-shifting ink. – Raised Printing: To detect raised printing, take your fingernail and run it carefully down the collar/jacket. You should feel some vibration on your nail from the ridges. – Blurry Borders/printing/text: Significantly blurry borders, printing, or text, it is an automatic red flag. – Red & Blue Threads: If you take a close look at an authentic bill, you will see that there are small red and blue threads woven in and out within the fabric of the bill. – Watermark: In many of the new bills, the watermark is actually a replica of the face on the bill.

If you think you’ve received counterfeit money recently, Batavia police are asking you to call them at (585) 345-6350.