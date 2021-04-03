Batavia Police trying to identify driver involved in hit and run accident

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police Department is working to identify the driver of a white truck involved in a Friday night hit and run.

Police say the truck is either a white Chevy or GMC model 1500 with a light bar on the front grill and a black toolbox in the truck bed.

The incident happened at the intersection of Liberty at Ellicott Street in Batavia around 11:08 p.m. on April 2.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Officer Freeman at (585) 345-6350.