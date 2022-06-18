BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is dead and two others injured after a car crashed into the three bicyclists in Buffalo Friday night.

A woman driving a Chrysler sedan was headed west on South Park Avenue and hit a female bicyclist adjacent to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino just before 9 p.m., according to Buffalo Police.

The driver of the car continued driving, hitting two other female bicyclists near South Park and Columbia Street, investigators found, a BPD news release noted.

The 29-year-old woman hit near Columbia Street was rushed by ambulance to Buffalo General Hospital, where she was later declared dead.

The two other bicyclists, a 27-year-old from Getzville and a 32-year-old, were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where they were initially listed in serious condition.

The Chrysler driver kept going after hitting the three women, running into a parked vehicle, and knocking into a second parked vehicle near South Park Avenue and Mississippi Street. The driver came to a stop in this area, according to BPD.

Investigators are working to learn if the driver of the Chrysler suffered a medical emergency, causing the deadly crash.

No charges have been filed.