BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Blasdell man will spend the next five and a half years in prison on a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday.

Authorities say that in June 2020, 57-year-old Shawn Kostelny distributed images of child pornography to an undercover officer over the internet. In August of that year, a search warrant was conducted at his residence, where numerous electronics were confiscated, which recovered over 600 images of child pornography, some of which included prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.

He was charged and convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.