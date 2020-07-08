Blasdell man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Blasdell man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release Wednesday, for possession of child pornography.

Police searched the South Park Avenue home of Robert Michalewski, 55, on May 24 and found images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors and acts of violence.

Michalewski also was convicted of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, after having sustained a conviction for child sexual abuse.