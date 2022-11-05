BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive.
Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will be conducted by the Erie County medical examiners to determine a cause of death.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.