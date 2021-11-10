Body found in Riverside basement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body has been found in the basement of a Buffalo building on Lower East Lane, according to Buffalo Police.

A BPD spokesperson told News 4, officers responded to a call just before 3:20 p.m. in the first block of Lower East Lane. A body was discovered in the basement.

The Erie County medical examiners will conduct an autopsy to figure out the cause of death.

A News 4 crew was on scene and we’re working to learn more.

