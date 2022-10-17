JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street.

The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

It is considered to be a suspicious situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 716-483-TIPS (8477).