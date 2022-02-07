Boston woman charged with DWI after hitting utility pole

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Boston woman has been arrested on DWI charges after crashing into a utility pole Feb. 6 around 10:30 p.m.

Stacy Salamone, 41, has been charged with aggravated DWI, DWI and three other vehicle and traffic violations following a crash into a utility pole and snowbank near 9106 Boston State Rd. At the site, a transformer was sheared off the pole and was on the ground.

Salamone was evaluated by EMS following the crash. Deputies also administered field sobriety tests to Salamone, which indicated that she was impared. A follow-up chemical test at the Sheriff’s substation showed her blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit.

NYSEG was alerted to the incident and has responded to assess the damage to the utility pole. Salamone was released to a sober third party.