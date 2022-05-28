BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made after a a 31-year-old was shot Friday evening, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Kenneth Nieves, 32, of Buffalo has been accused of shooting the victim around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to the BPD, Nieves was located by a Northwest District detective and was arrested shortly after the incident. He was charged with assault in the first degree by Gun Violence Unit detectives.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

This is a developing news story; it will be updated as more information is learned.